Share |

Roaring Twenties Tour of the Historic Adams House - Deadwood

Jul 7, 2017 6:00 pm - 7:00 pm

The Roaring Twenties Tour focuses on the lives of the second family that occupied the Adams House: William Emery Adams, his first wife, Alice, daughters Lucile and Helen, and his second wife, Mary. The tour covers a decade filled with unbridled happiness and unbelievable sadness.

The history of Deadwood, in relation to events happening throughout the country and the world during the 1920s, will be explored.

Fee: $15 for members and $20 for non-members


Location:   Historic Adams House
Map:   22 Van Buren Street, Deadwood, SD 57732
Phone:   605-722-4800
Email:   Rose@deadwoodhistory.com
Website:   http://www.DeadwoodHistory.com

All Dates:
Jul 7, 2017 6:00 pm - 7:00 pm

The history of Deadwood, in relation to events happening throughout the country and the world during the 1920s, will be explored.

Historic Adams House
Historic Adams House 57732 22 Van Buren Street, Deadwood, SD 57732

Search All Events By Day

July (2017)
« June
August »
S M T W T F S
            1
2 3 4 5 6 7 8
9 10 11 12 13 14 15
16 17 18 19 20 21 22
23 24 25 26 27 28 29
30 31          

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$25

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  
Web Design by LVSYS