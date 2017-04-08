Share |

Rodgers + Hammerstein's CINDERELLA - Sioux Falls

Apr 8, 2017 7:30 pm - 10:00 pm

Rodgers + Hammerstein’s CINDERELLA is the Tony Award®- winning Broadway musical from the creators of The Sound of Music and South Pacific that’s delighting audiences with its contemporary take on the classic tale. This lush production features an incredible orchestra, jaw-dropping transformations and all the moments you love—the pumpkin, the glass slipper, the masked ball and more—plus some surprising new twists! Be transported back to your childhood as you rediscover some of Rodgers + Hammerstein’s most beloved songs, including “In My Own Little Corner,” “Impossible/It’s Possible” and “Ten Minutes Ago,” in this hilarious and romantic Broadway experience for anyone who’s ever had a wish, a dream ... or a really great pair of shoes.

 

Fee: See website for details


Location:   Mary W. Sommervold Hall
Map:   301 S Main Ave, Sioux Falls, South Dakota 57103
Phone:   605-367-6000
Email:   gmiller@washingtonpavilion.org
Website:   http://bit.ly/29Ry2n1

All Dates:
