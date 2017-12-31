Share |

Romance, Intrigue, Champagne! (concert) - Rapid City

Dec 31, 2017

Ring in the New Year with Black Hills Symphony Orchestra and bass-baritone Paul Robinson.


Location:   Performing Arts Center
Map:   601 Columbus St, Rapid City, SD 57701
Phone:   605-394-1786
Website:   http://www.bhsymphony.org/newyearseve.html

All Dates:
Dec 31, 2017

Ring in the New Year with Black Hills Symphony Orchestra and bass-baritone Paul Robinson.
Performing Arts Center
Performing Arts Center 57701 601 Columbus St, Rapid City, SD 57701

Search All Events By Day

December (2017)
« November
January »
S M T W T F S
          1 2
3 4 5 6 7 8 9
10 11 12 13 14 15 16
17 18 19 20 21 22 23
24 25 26 27 28 29 30
31            

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$25

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  
Web Design by LVSYS