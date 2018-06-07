Rustic Hills Rummage - Sioux Falls

Jun 7, 2018 - Jun 9, 2018

Rustic Hills Rummage is the largest organized rummage sale event on the east side of Sioux Falls. Each year this event boasts 50+ rummage sales during the second weekend of June!

--Thursday, 12 to 8 p.m.

--Friday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

--Saturday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Located from Sycamore to Hwy 11 between E 26th and 41st Streets!