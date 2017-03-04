Saturdays at CWS - Traveling Solo: Scandinavia Adventures - Sioux Falls
Mar 4, 2017 10:00 am - 11:00 am
Karen Pratt will provide valuable tips and information for solo travelers to the Scandinavian region.
The program will also include beautiful photographs from Karen’s own adventures!
|Location:
|The Center for Western Studies on the Augustana University Campus
|Map:
|2121 S. Summit Ave., Sioux Falls, SD 57197
|Phone:
|605-274-4007
|Email:
|cws@augie.edu
|Website:
|http://www.augie.edu/cws
All Dates:
Mar 4, 2017 10:00 am - 11:00 am
Karen Pratt will provide valuable tips and information for solo travelers to the Scandinavian region.
You Might Also Like:
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.