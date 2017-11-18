Scandinavian Cultural Skills Hands on Event - Sioux Falls
Nov 18, 2017 10:00 am - 2:00 pm
This is an opportunity to learn by watching the demonstration or actual participation in as many skills of your choosing you desire: Flatbread, Lefse, Krum Kaka, KranseKaka, Rommegrot, Rosettes, Hardanger, Rosemaling, and Wood Carving.
For children: Norwegian Dancing, Norwegian Lumpe/Paddle Lefse, and Wheat Decorations.
There is a small charge for supplies for some skills. Free Admission. Lunch available for purchase.
Presented by the Sons of Norway GJØA Organization.
For information, contact Ruth at 605-338-6372 or Rosanne at 605-338-7082
|Location:
|Our Saviors Lutheran Church - Sioux Falls
|Map:
|909 W 33rd St, Sioux Falls, SD 57105
All Dates:
