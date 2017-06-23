Share |

Scavenger’s Journey - Murdo to Plankinton

Jun 23, 2017 - Jun 25, 2017

Antiques, collectibles, crafts, food, rummage sales and flea markets in eight towns along old Highway 16. 


Location:   Murdo to Plankinton along Highway 16
Phone:   605-380-9486
Email:   scavengersjourney@midstatesd.net
Website:   http://www.scavengersjourney.com/

