Scavenger’s Journey - Murdo to Plankinton
Jun 23, 2017 - Jun 25, 2017
Antiques, collectibles, crafts, food, rummage sales and flea markets in eight towns along old Highway 16.
|Location:
|Murdo to Plankinton along Highway 16
|Phone:
|605-380-9486
|Email:
|scavengersjourney@midstatesd.net
|Website:
|http://www.scavengersjourney.com/
