Sculpture in the Hills - Hill City

Jun 23, 2018 - Jun 24, 2018

Sculpture in the Hills is a public event under a single tent with a chance to meet and talk with artists, see world-class sculpture and have a great time! Events on Saturday & Sunday are free for all ages. See website for more information.


Location:   Main Street
Map:   Main Street, Hill City, SD 57745
Website:   http://hillcityarts.org/events/sculpture-in-the-hills/

