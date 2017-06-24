Sculpture in the Hills Show & Sale - Hill City
Jun 24, 2017 - Jun 25, 2017
Come and celebrate the 10th anniversary of the "Sculpture in the Hills Show and Sale." Through this program, we support the work of area artists and bring creative experiences and world-class sculpture to visitors and the people in our community. Attendees love the intimate size of the show and the chance to meet and talk to the artists about their work. Join us under the big, white tent on the corner of Main & Elm Streets in Hill City for this exciting event. Admission is free.
|Location:
|The big white tent at the corner of Main & Elm Streets
|Map:
|201 Main Street, Hill City, SD 57745
|Phone:
|605-574-2810
|Email:
|info@hillcityarts.org
|Website:
|http://www.hillcityarts.org/sculpture-in-the-hills.html
All Dates:
Jun 24, 2017 - Jun 25, 2017 Saturday, June 24, 10am - 7pm; Sunday, June 25, 10am - 4pm
