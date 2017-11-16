Second Annual Helping Kids Round First Dinner - Sioux Falls

Nov 16, 2017 5:30 pm - 8:30 pm

Join us for the Second Annual Helping Kids Round First Dinner, a benefit to provide underprivileged youth in Nicaragua opportunities through baseball and softball.



5:30PM | Social Hour

6:30PM | Dinner & Presentation



The evening will include stories about the work that Helping Kids Round First does in Nicaragua surrounding baseball, softball, farming projects as well as providing hospital supplies to some of the poorest parts of Nicaragua.



FEATURED GUESTS

We're thrilled to announce that special guest, Bill Buckner, will be joining us as our featured keynote speaker. Buckner played 22 years in Major League Baseball, primarily for the Chicago Cubs and Boston Red Sox.



Two young women from Nicaragua that have benefitted from the work of Helping Kids Round First and our incredible donors will also be joining us this night.



For sponsorship opportunities, please message us on Facebook or connected with Craig Severtson of Helping Kids Round First of 605.864.1341 or info@HelpingKidsRoundFirst.org.

Fee: $100