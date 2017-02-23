Share |

Senior Slope-Side Day - Lead

Feb 23, 2017

Free Slope-Side Poker Run, lunch and Terry Peak Trivia contest for senior citizens ages 70 and over.


Location:   Terry Peak Ski Area
Map:   21120 Stewart Slope Rd., Lead, SD
Phone:   605-584-2165
Email:   linda@terrypeak.com
Website:   http://www.terrypeak.com

All Dates:
Feb 23, 2017

Free Slope-Side Poker Run, lunch and Terry Peak Trivia contest for senior citizens ages 70 and over.
Terry Peak Ski Area
Terry Peak Ski Area 21120 21120 Stewart Slope Rd., Lead, SD

Search All Events By Day

February (2017)
« January
March »
S M T W T F S
      1 2 3 4
5 6 7 8 9 10 11
12 13 14 15 16 17 18
19 20 21 22 23 24 25
26 27 28        

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$25

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  
Web Design by LVSYS