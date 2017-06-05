Sensory Swimmers Camp - Rapid City
Jun 5, 2017 4:00 pm - 5:00 pm
This camp is geared toward individuals with sensory processing deficits or difficulty with water.
Sensory swimmers will focus on finding a comfort level in the water and familiarizing oneself with its properties. We will work on self-regulation and sensory motor skills using the therapeutic properties of the water to assist. An OT will lead the session and a caregiver will be expected to be in the water to support the individual if necessary. This session will be held Mondays and Wednesdays at the YMCA in Rapid City, SD. 6 participants maximum, 4 participants minimum. *Insurance may apply.
Dates: Mondays and Wednesdays
June 5-21
4:15 PM-5:15 PM
Call 605-791-7400 to schedule.
Fee: $150
|Location:
|YMCA
|Map:
|815 Kansas City St, Rapid City, SD 57701
|Phone:
|605-791-7400
|Email:
|info@LifeScapeSD.org
|Website:
|http://www.LifeScapeSD.org/camps
All Dates:
