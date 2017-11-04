She Said Yes to the Dress - Vermillion

Nov 4, 2017 1:30 pm - 3:30 pm

You are invited! Please make plans to attend 'She Said Yes to the Dress,' our fundraiser for Relay for Life! This third annual event will feature a parade of beautiful wedding gowns; TEN amazing decades will be represented, starting with the 1920's (yes, the Roaring Twenties!) and working up to the present. As of October 1st, advance tickets ($12 for adults and $10 for students/children) may be purchased at this Yankton location: 21st Street Hair Salon or the following Vermillion locations: Little Italy’s Pizzeria, Willson Florist, Nook ‘n Cranny, The Spa at Wynie Mae’s, and Sir Stylists. Tickets will also be available at the door ($15 for adults and $12 for students/children). Join us on Saturday, November 4th for this delightful stroll through time - then stay to enjoy a piece of wedding cake! The doors will open at 1:00, and the show will start at 1:30. Rest assured...you will enjoy every minute!

