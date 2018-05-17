Sitting Bull by Kai Dudde - Sioux Falls
May 17, 2018 7:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Kai, a citizen of Remsheid, Germany, first visited America at age 21. He learned English by studying & listening to his hero, Johnny Cash. This will be his 33rd visit to South Dakota where “I feel at home & have roots..”. His knowledge & collections of Native American and Old West History surpasses that of most South Dakota history buffs. Like Kai, many Germans are fascinated by the American West & he wrote a series of articles for a German magazine dedicated to American heritage. Join Kai and the MCHS for a learned talk on Sitting Bull, Kai's other hero.
|Location:
|Old Courthouse Museum
|Map:
|200 W 6th Street, Sioux Falls, SD 57104
|Phone:
|605-951-9200
|Email:
|info@minnehahahistory.org
|Website:
|http://www.minnehahahistory.org
All Dates:
May 17, 2018 7:00 pm - 8:30 pm Open to the Public
Minnehaha County Historical Society Third Thursday History Talk.
