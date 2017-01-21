Skates and a Movie - Rapid City
Jan 21, 2017 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Watch Alice in Wonderland (2010) on the Main Street Square big screen.
|Location:
|Main Street Square
|Map:
|526 Main Street, Rapid City, South Dakota 57701
|Phone:
|605-716-7979
|Website:
|http://mainstreetsquarerc.com/
