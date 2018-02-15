Share |

Sno Jam Comedy Festival - Sioux Falls

Feb 15, 2018 - Feb 17, 2018

Thirty comedians from around the country perform. Net proceeds benefit Special Olympics of South Dakota.

Located at Boss' Comedy Club, Total Drag and Fernson on 8th.


Location:   Sioux Falls
Map:   Sioux Falls, SD
Phone:   605-681-3706
Email:   siouxfallssnojamcomedyfest@gmail.com
Website:   http://www.siouxfallssnojamcomedyfest.com

All Dates:
