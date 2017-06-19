Solving Addiction On the Green - Sioux Falls
Jun 19, 2017
This unique fundraiser serves to educate the community on addiction and addiction recovery and on the stigma and shame often associated with addiction.
This a nine-hole event played on an executive golf course. We know everyone’s busy, so we offer five shotgun start times: 7 a.m., 10 a.m., 1 p.m., 4 p.m. and 7 p.m.
We play a best-ball format to make it more fun and less intimidating for novice players.
The event also includes a unique partnership with The First Tee of South Dakota – a national youth golf program that promotes honesty and other core values through hands-on activities.
Fee: $100
|Location:
|Kuehn Park Golf Course
|Map:
|2901 S Kuehn Park Rd, Sioux Falls, SD 57106
|Phone:
|605-274-2262
|Email:
|execdirector@faceitsiouxfalls.org
|Website:
|http://5020 S Tennis Lane, #4
All Dates:
