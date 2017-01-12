South Dakota: A Place for Us All – The Artwork of Eugene Christopherson - Sioux Falls

Jan 12, 2017 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm

Painter, illustrator and sculptor Eugene Christopherson found the “South Dakota” in us all, great and small.



Chosen to immortalize five South Dakota governors, he also took pride in celebrating the diversity of our remarkable state: from the youth who would carry our dignity, tenacity and generosity into the future to the wisdom and bemusement staring back at you from the eyes of a Native American woman telling her story with every crease on her face. His work is a window to a South Dakota of years gone by, whose spirit, strength and ingenuity laid the very foundation we stand upon today. Eugene captured all of it...he captured us all...he captured South Dakota.



Please join us for a presentation by Eugene’s brother, Stan Christopherson, celebrating the life and work of a true South Dakota icon.



The presentation is free and open to the public.