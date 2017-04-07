Share |

South Dakota Quilters Guild Spring Retreat - Chamberlain

Apr 7, 2017 - Apr 9, 2017

Show and tell, sew-on-your-own, block exchanges, trunk shows and demonstrations.


Location:   AmericInn
Map:   1981 E King St, Chamberlain, SD 57325
Email:   sdquiltersguild@gmail.com
Website:   http://www.sdquiltersguild.com/

