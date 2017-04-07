South Dakota Quilters Guild Spring Retreat - Chamberlain
Apr 7, 2017 - Apr 9, 2017
Show and tell, sew-on-your-own, block exchanges, trunk shows and demonstrations.
|Location:
|AmericInn
|Map:
|1981 E King St, Chamberlain, SD 57325
|Email:
|sdquiltersguild@gmail.com
|Website:
|http://www.sdquiltersguild.com/
All Dates:
Apr 7, 2017 - Apr 9, 2017
You Might Also Like:
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.