South Dakota Shakespeare Festival - Vermillion
Jun 8, 2017 - Jun 11, 2017
Workshops, discussions, vendors and performance of The Comedy of Errors.
|Location:
|Prentis Park
|Map:
|Prentis Park, Vermillion, SD 57069
|Phone:
|(605) 622-0423
|Website:
|http://www.sdshakespearefestival.org
All Dates:
Jun 8, 2017 - Jun 11, 2017
Take a break from the summer heat and travel to the far off lands of Sicilia and Bohemia, to a time long gone by.
You Might Also Like:
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.