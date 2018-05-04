Share |

South Dakota State Art Conference -Sioux Falls

May 4, 2018 - May 5, 2018

Presentations and opportunities to connect with others in the arts community.


Location:   Holiday Inn City Centre
Map:   100 W 8th St, Sioux Falls, SD 57104
Phone:   605-252-5979
Website:   http://https://artssouthdakota.org/

All Dates:
May 4, 2018 - May 5, 2018

Presentations and opportunities to connect with others in the arts community.
Holiday Inn City Centre
Holiday Inn City Centre 57104 100 W 8th St, Sioux Falls, SD 57104

Search All Events By Day

May (2018)
« April
June »
S M T W T F S
    1 2 3 4 5
6 7 8 9 10 11 12
13 14 15 16 17 18 19
20 21 22 23 24 25 26
27 28 29 30 31    

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$25

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  
Web Design by LVSYS