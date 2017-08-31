Share |

South Dakota State Fair - Huron

Aug 31, 2017 - Sep 4, 2017

Entertainment, carnival, 4-H and FFA exhibits, kids' activities, livestock competitions and food. Fun for the whole family!


Location:   SD State Fairgrounds
Map:   890 3rd St. SW, Huron, SD 57350
Phone:   605-353-7340
Email:   peggy.besch@state.sd.us
Website:   http://www.sdstatefair.com

All Dates:
Aug 31, 2017 - Sep 4, 2017

Entertainment, carnival, 4-H and FFA exhibits, kids' activities, livestock competitions and food. Fun for the whole family!
SD State Fairgrounds
SD State Fairgrounds 57350 890 3rd St. SW, Huron, SD 57350

Search All Events By Day

August (2017)
« July
September »
S M T W T F S
    1 2 3 4 5
6 7 8 9 10 11 12
13 14 15 16 17 18 19
20 21 22 23 24 25 26
27 28 29 30 31    

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$25

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  
Web Design by LVSYS