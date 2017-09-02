Southern Hills Triathlon - Hot Springs
Sep 2, 2017
Olympic distance triathlon, sprint triathlon, duathlon and kids’ courses. Register at active.com.
|Location:
|Angostura Recreation Area Breakers Beach
|Map:
|13157 Angostura View Estates Rd, Hot Springs, SD 57747
|Phone:
|605-745-3494
|Email:
|southernhillstriathlon@yahoo.com
|Website:
|http://www.friendsofthehotspringspubliclibrary.weebly.com/southern-hills-triathlon.html
All Dates:
