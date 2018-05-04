Share |

Spring Band Concert -Sioux Falls

May 4, 2018 7:30 pm

The Augustana Performing and Visual Arts will present the Augustana Band and College & Community Band Spring Concert at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, May 4 at Our Savior's Lutheran Church.


Location:   Our Savior's Lutheran Church
Map:   909 W 33rd St, Sioux Falls, South Dakota 57105
Phone:   605-274-5320
Email:   marketing@augie.edu
Website:   http://www.augie.edu/events/spring-band-concert

