Spring Band Concert -Sioux Falls
May 4, 2018 7:30 pm
The Augustana Performing and Visual Arts will present the Augustana Band and College & Community Band Spring Concert at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, May 4 at Our Savior's Lutheran Church.
|Location:
|Our Savior's Lutheran Church
|Map:
|909 W 33rd St, Sioux Falls, South Dakota 57105
|Phone:
|605-274-5320
|Email:
|marketing@augie.edu
|Website:
|http://www.augie.edu/events/spring-band-concert
All Dates:
