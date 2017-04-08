Spring Fever Craft & Vendor Fair - Yankton

Apr 8, 2017 10:00 am - 2:00 pm

Winter "blah's?" Make plans with friends to visit Yankton for the day! Start your day with breakfast and coffee in charming downtown Yankton at Willa B's Bistro & Emporium (215 W. 3rd), then head over to Stewart Elementary School (behind HyVee) at 10:00 a.m. for the best selection of unique gifts, special handmade items, and dozens of other specialty items all in one place! Free admission, no early birds.



The cafeteria will have hot pizza slices, refreshing drinks and a gourmet cupcake bake sale! Easter, Mother's Day, graduation, Father's Day, & summer weddings will be coming up soon so get your gifts crossed off the to-do list!

Vendors include Perfectly Posh, Rejoicing Day, Laura Anna's Purses, Pampered Chef, Premier, Lele & Bubs, Reyes of Light, Hebda Produce, Gray Inspired Boutique, The Front Porch, Tupperware, Crazy Daisy, My Dolly Duds, Chlotique, Ear Designs by Amy, Younique, Therapy Wraps, Damsel in Defense, Ashley Kay Creations, Chloe & Isabel, l.lenae Designs, Rodan & Fields, Thirty-One, Scentsy, LipSense, The Cookie Lady, Twist of Pine, The Glass Act, Young Living Essential Oils, Norwex, and many more! Explore many local options for dinner or stop in at Ben's Brewery and head upstairs. If you're still in town after dinner, then stop down to the High School by 7 pm to see the spring musical "The Little Mermaid" (info on FB). Whatever your interests, Yankton is your destination on Saturday, April 8th!