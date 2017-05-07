Share |

Stained Glass Concert - Sioux Falls

May 7, 2017 2:30 pm

South Dakota Symphony Orchestra brings inspirational music to the community. 


Location:   Calvary Cathedral
Map:   500 S Main Ave, Sioux Falls, SD 57104
Phone:   605-367-6000
Email:   sdsymphony@sdsymphony.org
Website:   http://www.sdsymphony.org/stained-glass-concert-5/#.WMMglIwrKX0

All Dates:
