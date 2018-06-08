Star Party Galaxies - Rapid City
Jun 8, 2018 8:30 pm - 10:30 pm
Our solar system is approximately 27,000 light years from the galactic center; so, assuming the Milky Way is 100,000 light years in diameter, we’re in the suburbs. There are three main types of galaxies – elliptical, spiral and irregular – and several variations of each, with the majority of galaxies being barred spirals. The Milky Way and Andromeda galaxies are on a collision course, and will collide in approximately 4 billion years.
This is a star party of the Black Hills Astronomical Society that is open to the public with no admission fee. Event may be cancelled due to inclement weather. Cancellations are generally last minute in hopes the sky will clear. Check our Facebook page for a notice. www.facebook.com Seating is limited so bringing a lawn chair is recommended.
|Location:
|Hidden Valley Observatory
|Map:
|4715 Hidden Valley Rd, Rapid City, SD 57702
|Website:
|http://sdbhas.org/
All Dates:
Jun 8, 2018 8:30 pm - 10:30 pm
A presentation will begin at approximately 8:40 pm in the outdoor classroom with sky observing by a variety of telescopes to follow.
