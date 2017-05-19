Share |

State Parks Open House & Free Fishing Weekend - South Dakota

May 19, 2017 - May 21, 2017

Free entrance into all South Dakota state parks and recreation areas and no fishing license required. 


Location:   South Dakota State Parks
Phone:   605-773-3391
Website:   http://www.gfp.sd.gov/calendar.aspx

All Dates:
May 19, 2017 - May 21, 2017

Free entrance into all South Dakota state parks and recreation areas and no fishing license required. 
South Dakota State Parks
South Dakota State Parks

Search All Events By Day

May (2017)
« April
June »
S M T W T F S
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$25

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  
Web Design by LVSYS