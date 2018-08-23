Steam Threshing Jamboree - Madison
Aug 23, 2018 - Aug 26, 2018
Featuring Minneapolis Moline. Parades, the largest flea market in the area, steam and horse threshing, saw mill and machinery demonstrations, tractor pulls, train and carousel rides, musical entertainment, exhibits, food and family fun.
|Location:
|Historic Prairie Village
|Map:
|45205 SD Hwy. 34 Madison, SD 57042
|Phone:
|605-256-3644
|Email:
|info@prairievillage.org
|Website:
|http://www.prairievillage.org/jamboree/
All Dates:
