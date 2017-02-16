Share |

Steel Magnolias (play) - Spearfish

Feb 16, 2017 - Feb 19, 2017

Warm your insides with laughter and tears this cold February in Spearfish. The ensemble cast of talented Black Hills’ actors takes The Matthews’ stage, Feb. 16-19. “Steel Magnolias” is a 1987 stage play by American writer, Robert Harling, based on his experience with his sister’s death in 1985. The play is a comedy–drama about the bond amongst a group of Southern women in northwest Louisiana.

Thursday-Saturday shows are at 7:30 p.m. and the Sunday show is at 2:00 p.m. Tickets are now on sale for $15 adults, $10 subscribers, and $5 youth (18 and under) and BHSU students.


Location:   The Matthews Opera House & Arts Center
Map:   612 N. Main Street, Spearfish, SD 57783
Phone:   605-642-7973
Email:   marketing@matthewsopera.com
Website:   http://The Matthews Opera House & Art, 612 N. Main Street

All Dates:
Thurs-Sat shows start at 7:30 p.m. Sunday show starts at 2 p.m.

"I’m not crazy. I’ve just been in a bad mood for 40 years." - Ouiser

The Matthews Opera House & Arts Center
The Matthews Opera House & Arts Center 57783 612 N. Main Street, Spearfish, SD 57783

