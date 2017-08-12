Share |

Street Masters Car Show & Ice Cream Social - Fort Pierre

Aug 12, 2017 7:30 pm

Hot rods and cool treats. This event is coordinated with the local Street Masters Car Club of Pierre during their annual rally.


Location:   Oahe Downstream Recreation Area
Map:   20439 Marina Loop Road Ft. Pierre, SD 57532
Phone:   605-222-9437
Email:   Oahe@state.sd.us
Website:   http://www.pierrestreetmasters.com/

All Dates:
Aug 12, 2017 7:30 pm

Hot rods and cool treats. This event is coordinated with the local Street Masters Car Club of Pierre during their annual rally.
Oahe Downstream Recreation Area
Oahe Downstream Recreation Area 20439 20439 Marina Loop Road Ft. Pierre, SD 57532

Search All Events By Day

August (2017)
« July
September »
S M T W T F S
    1 2 3 4 5
6 7 8 9 10 11 12
13 14 15 16 17 18 19
20 21 22 23 24 25 26
27 28 29 30 31    

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$25

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  
Web Design by LVSYS