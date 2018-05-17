Share |

Summer Porch Series (music) - Renner

Jul 12, 2018 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm

The Summer Porch Series consists of fun-filled evenings of live music, local art, tasty foods provided by area vendors and wine.

Admission is $5.00 per person, $10.00 a car load, or FREE to Wines Frequently Members.
Please no pets or outside food or drink. All will be provided.

 


Location:   Strawbale Winery
Map:   47215 257th St, Renner, SD 57055
Phone:   605-543-5071
Email:   info@strawbalewinery.com
Website:   http://strawbalewinery.com/

All Dates:
May 17, 2018 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
May 24, 2018 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
May 31, 2018 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Jun 7, 2018 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Jun 14, 2018 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Jun 21, 2018 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Jun 28, 2018 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Jul 5, 2018 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Jul 12, 2018 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Jul 19, 2018 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Jul 26, 2018 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Aug 2, 2018 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Aug 9, 2018 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Aug 16, 2018 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Aug 23, 2018 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Aug 30, 2018 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Sep 6, 2018 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm

