Summer White Out - Sioux Falls

Jun 7, 2018 5:30 pm - 8:30 pm

Join us for the Fourth Annual Summer White Out fundraiser to benefit Ground Works-Midwest/SD Agriculture in the Classroom and all that we do throughout the community!



Guests will enjoy a night out at Blue Haven Barn & Gardens with hors d'oeuvres by Chef Amy & Chef Shonna, beverages and live music by The Hegg Brothers. A raffle drawing of incredible packages will take place and guests will also have the opportunity to sponsor part of a garden by making a donation.



Funds raised at the event will help to:



• To continue the creation of “cutting edge” education resources



• To provide teacher training & coaching



• To expand the numbers of school teaching gardens & camps



• To launch a 4th grade SDAITC curriculum statewide by fall 2018



• To initiate a volunteer training program



White attire is absolutely encouraged!

Fee: $35.00