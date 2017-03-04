Share |

Summit League Basketball Championships - Sioux Falls

Mar 4, 2017 - Mar 7, 2017

The 2017 Summit League Basketball Championships return to the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center in Sioux Falls, March 4-7.


Location:   Denny Sanford PREMIER Center
Map:   1201 West Ave, Sioux Falls, SD 57104
Phone:   605-367-7288
Website:   http://www.dennysanfordpremiercenter.com/events-tickets/calendar-of-events/summit-league/

