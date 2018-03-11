Share |

Sylvan Lake Snowshoe Hike - Custer

Mar 11, 2018 2:00 pm

Guided 3-mile hike to a vista overlooking the Black Hills and Black Elk Peak. Reservations required for snowshoes.


Location:   Sylvan Lake General Store
Map:   24572 SD 87 Custer SD 57730
Phone:   605-255-4515
Website:   http://www.gfp.sd.gov/state-parks/directory/custer/default.aspx

All Dates:
Sylvan Lake General Store
