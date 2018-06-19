Tea on Tuesdays - Keystone
Jun 19, 2018 3:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Cost is $5.00 per person. Seating is limited, reservations are required.
Themes are as follows:
June - History of Tea Time
July - Manners and Morals of Victorian America
August - TBD
September - Remembrance
|Location:
|Keystone Area Historical Society
|Map:
|410 3rd Street Keystone, South Dakota 57751
|Phone:
|605-666-4494
|Email:
|keystonehistoricalmuseum@gmail.com
|Website:
|http://www.keystonehistory.com/index.php/events
All Dates:
Jun 19, 2018 3:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Jul 17, 2018 3:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Aug 21, 2018 3:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Sep 11, 2018 3:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Tea time.
