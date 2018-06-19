Share |

Tea on Tuesdays - Keystone

Jul 17, 2018 3:00 pm - 5:00 pm

Cost is $5.00 per person. Seating is limited, reservations are required.

Themes are as follows:

June - History of Tea Time

July - Manners and Morals of Victorian America

August - TBD

September - Remembrance 


Location:   Keystone Area Historical Society
Map:   410 3rd Street Keystone, South Dakota 57751
Phone:   605-666-4494
Email:   keystonehistoricalmuseum@gmail.com
Website:   http://www.keystonehistory.com/index.php/events

All Dates:
Jun 19, 2018 3:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Jul 17, 2018 3:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Aug 21, 2018 3:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Sep 11, 2018 3:00 pm - 5:00 pm

Tea time.

Keystone Area Historical Society
Keystone Area Historical Society 57751 410 3rd Street Keystone, South Dakota 57751

Search All Events By Day

June (2018)
« May
July »
S M T W T F S
          1 2
3 4 5 6 7 8 9
10 11 12 13 14 15 16
17 18 19 20 21 22 23
24 25 26 27 28 29 30

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$25

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  
Web Design by LVSYS