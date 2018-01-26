The Bard of Ballyfiddle (play) - Sioux Falls

Jan 26, 2018 7:00 pm - 8:30 pm

The Sheldon R. Serious School is in trouble! Principal Farley has just implemented the “Serious Plan for Serious Education,” which features a no-joy policy, and most devastatingly, the elimination of music… which has been proven to cause joy! When a strange Bard and a Mysterious Symphony of Sound show up, the children discover the magical world of Ballyfiddle, teaching them how to listen to their hearts, and helping them devise a clever plan for restoring joy to their school.

Tickets: $10 adults, $5 students, 5 and under free