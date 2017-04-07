Share |

The Big Grape - Sioux Falls

Apr 7, 2017 7:00 pm - 10:00 pm

The Big Grape is a premier wine tasting event that includes fine wine, craft beer, gourmet food and a silent auction. All proceeds benefit the Avera Children's Hospital and helps our tiniest patients receive quality care.

 

Fee: $135 each


Location:   Avera Prairie Center
Map:   1000 E 23rd St, Sioux Falls, SD 57104
Phone:   605-322-8900
Email:   amckfoundation@avera.org
Website:   http://www.thebiggrape.com

All Dates:
Apr 7, 2017 7:00 pm - 10:00 pm

The Big Grape is an event with wine tasting, craft beer, gourmet food and silent auction. Benefits Avera Children's Hospital.

Avera Prairie Center
Avera Prairie Center 57104 1000 E 23rd St, Sioux Falls, SD 57104

Search All Events By Day

April (2017)
« March
May »
S M T W T F S
            1
2 3 4 5 6 7 8
9 10 11 12 13 14 15
16 17 18 19 20 21 22
23 24 25 26 27 28 29
30            

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$25

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  
Web Design by LVSYS