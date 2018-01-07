The Epiphany Concert : Angels Project (music) - Lead

Jan 7, 2018 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm

For the first time, the Black Hills Symphony Chamber Orchestra (BHSO) will be performing on the stage of the Historic Homestake Opera House (HHOH). This 2018 concert kickoff event is titled The Epiphany Concert: Angels Project.



Audiences can expect a grand repertoire from the BHSO Chamber music performance to include the following pieces:

Vivaldi – Sinfonia Al Santo Sepulchro in B Minor, RV 169

Bach – Brandenburg Concerto No. 2 in F Major, BWV 1047

Warlock – Bethlehem Down

Respighi – Ancient Airs & Dances Suite 3

Hovhaness – Prayer for St. Gregory

Corelli – Concerto grosso in G minor, Op 6 No 8 Fatto per la note di Natale

Handel – Arrival of the Queen of Sheba from Solomon HWV 67

Proceeds from the event benefit the next phase of the Homestake Opera House's interior restoration project and supporting operations. Free parking is located behind the building, on Main Street, and lot parking within four blocks or less from the theater. The building is wheelchair accessible and assistive listening devices are also available.



Admission is $25 for adults, $20 for members, and $15 for students (13-17, also any college ID), and $10 for children 6-12. Tickets are available at the door, online at HomestakeOperaHouse.org, or by credit card by calling the HHOH office at 605-584-2067. Seating is first come, first served and reservations are not required. Beer, wine, soda and water is available for purchase.