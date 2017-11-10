The Goods - Rapid City
Nov 10, 2017
Annual fundraising event, including an anonymous art lottery sale benefiting the Rapid City Arts Council’s programs.
|Location:
|Dahl Arts Center
|Map:
|713 7th St, Rapid City, SD 57701
|Phone:
|605-394-4101
|Website:
|http://www.thedahl.org/rapid-city-arts-council.html
All Dates:
Nov 10, 2017
You Might Also Like:
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.