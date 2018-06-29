Share |

The Great Outdoor Festival - Pierre

Jun 29, 2018 - Jul 1, 2018

Kayaking, paddleboard contests, backyard bass, fly tying, touch tanks, inflatables, Wii ski, aquarium, food and entertainment.


Location:   Steamboat Park
Map:   Steamboat Park, Pierre, SD
Phone:   605-224-7361

All Dates:
Kayaking, paddleboarding, food and entertainment.

