The Last Days of Judas Iscariot (play) - Lead

Mar 3, 2018 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm

The 2018 Gold Camp Players Community Theater presents The Last Days of Judas Iscariot, an adult drama by Pulitzer-prize winning playwright Stephen Adly Guirgis exploring the true meaning of forgiveness. 

This play is not intended for children. Parental guidance is recommended and children under 13 must be accompanied by an adult.

Admission is $15 adults, $10 for members, and $5 for students with ID. Tickets available at the door or call 605-584-2067.


Location:   Historic Homestake Opera House
Map:   313 W Main St, Lead, SD 57754
Phone:   605-584-2067
Email:   opera@rushmore.com
Website:   http://www.homestakeoperahouse.org

All Dates:
Mar 2, 2018 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Mar 3, 2018 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Mar 4, 2018 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm
Mar 9, 2018 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Mar 10, 2018 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Mar 11, 2018 3:00 pm - 5:00 pm

