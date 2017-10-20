Share |

The Legends of Sleepy Hollow - Mitchell

Oct 27, 2017 - Oct 29, 2017

Washington Irving's classic tale, The Legends of Sleepy Hollow, comes alive on stage!


Location:   Pepsi Cola Theatre for the Performing Arts
Map:   700 N Main St, Mitchell, SD 57301
Phone:   605-996-9137
Website:   http://www.mitchellact.org/event/814b46fcff2aae44ccd47256aff71f46

All Dates:
Oct 20, 2017 - Oct 22, 2017 Showtimes on Friday and Saturday begin at 7:30 PM. Showtimes on Sunday are at 2:00 PM.
Oct 27, 2017 - Oct 29, 2017 Showtimes on Friday and Saturday begin at 7:30 PM. Showtimes on Sunday are at 2:00 PM.

