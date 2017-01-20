THE MAGIC OF BILL BLAAG - Sioux Falls

Jan 20, 2017 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm

"Unbelievable!" - USA Today



"A Side-Splitting Spectacular!" - Chicago Tribune



The MAGIC of BILL BLAGG LIVE! comes to the Washington Pavilion for one show only! Critics and audiences alike rave about his incredible high-energy, grand-scale magic & illusions that will have you rubbing your eyes in disbelief.



Referred to as “Houdini Times Ten!” by NBC, Blagg’s show is packed with NEW mind-blowing illusions and his trademark off-the-cuff personality that make this show a great family event! People will float in mid-air, vanish in the blink of an eye and so much more! This is one show you can’t afford to miss! Witness live over 90 minutes of interactive, action-packed magic & illusion performed by the country's most prominent magical star, Bill Blagg!

Fee: See website for details