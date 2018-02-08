The Nerd (play) - Spearfish
Feb 8, 2018 - Feb 11, 2018
Community theatre performance of "The Nerd." The action centers on the hilarious dilemma of a young architect who is visited by a man he’s never met, but who saved his life in Vietnam. This visitor turns out to be an incredibly inept, hopelessly stupid “nerd” who outstays his welcome with a vengeance.
|Location:
|Matthews Opera House
|Map:
|616 North Main Street, Spearfish, SD 57783
|Phone:
|605-642-7973
|Website:
|http://www.matthewsopera.com/the-nerd/
All Dates:
Feb 8, 2018 - Feb 11, 2018 Thurs.-Sat.: 7:30 p.m. Sunday: 2:00 p.m.
Feb 15, 2018 - Feb 18, 2018 Thurs.-Sat.: 7:30 p.m. Sunday: 2:00 p.m.
Community theatre performance.
You Might Also Like:
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.