The Sound of Music (musical) - Sioux Falls

Feb 22, 2018 7:30 pm - 10:00 pm

The spirited, romantic and beloved musical story of Maria and the von Trapp Family will once again thrill audiences with its award-winning score, including “My Favorite Things,” “Do-Re-Mi,” “Climb Ev’ry Mountain,” “Edelweiss” and the title song.

For ticket information, call the box office or visit our website.


Location:   Washington Pavilion
Map:   301 S Main Ave, Sioux Falls, SD 57104
Phone:   605-367-6000
Email:   info@washingtonpavilion.org
Website:   http://www.washingtonpavilion.org/event/sound-music

All Dates:
Feb 22, 2018 7:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Feb 23, 2018 2:00 pm - 4:30 pm Two performances today: 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.
Feb 24, 2018 7:30 pm - 10:00 pm Two performances today: 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Washington Pavilion
Washington Pavilion 57104 301 S Main Ave, Sioux Falls, SD 57104

