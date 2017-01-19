Share |

The Taffetas (dinner theater) - Rapid City

Jan 19, 2017 - Jan 21, 2017

Black Hills Community Theatre dinner theater performance.


Location:   Hilton Garden Inn
Map:   815 E Mall Dr, Rapid City, SD 57701
Phone:   605-394-1786
Email:   info@bhct.org

All Dates:
Jan 19, 2017 - Jan 21, 2017 Social hour begins at 6 p.m.

Black Hills Community Theatre dinner theater performance.
Hilton Garden Inn
Hilton Garden Inn 57701 815 E Mall Dr, Rapid City, SD 57701

Search All Events By Day

January (2017)
« December
February »
S M T W T F S
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
8 9 10 11 12 13 14
15 16 17 18 19 20 21
22 23 24 25 26 27 28
29 30 31        

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$25

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  
Web Design by LVSYS