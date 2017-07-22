The Vietnam War Experience Exhibit - Aberdeen
Jul 22, 2017 - Nov 12, 2017
This exhibit explores the Vietnam War as experienced by local residents. In conjunction with SDPB's airing of the Ken Burn's documentary about the Vietnam War. This exhibit runs through Nov. 12, 2017.
Fee: Free Admission
|Location:
|Dacotah Prairie Museum
|Map:
|21 S Main St, Aberdeen, SD 57401
|Phone:
|605-626-7117
|Email:
|patricia.kendall@browncounty.sd.gov
|Website:
|http://www.dacotahprairiemuseum.com
All Dates:
Jul 22, 2017 - Nov 12, 2017 Dacotah Prairie Museum gallery hours: Tue-Fri: 9-5, Sat&Sun: 1-4
Historical Exhibit.
