THEATER: “Angel Street” - Spearfish

Oct 26, 2017 - Oct 29, 2017

Witness the thrilling suspense drama, “Angel Street,” written by Patrick Hamilton in 1938. A Broadway hit first produced in London under the title “Gaslight” and filmed twice, it tells the story of the Manninghams, who live on Angel Street in 19th century London. Mr. Manningham is slowly driving his wife to the brink of insanity or “gaslighting” her. Scotland’s Inspector Rough has suspicions that Manningham is wanted for a murder committed 15 years earlier.

Fee: $15 adults, $5 youth & BHSU students